An immunologist alarmed by coronavirus strains, and the media that cited him, are accused of fear-mongering the masses into thinking a "super variant" called Covid-22 is on the way - a warning so far based on pure conjecture.
Zurich-based immunologist Dr. Sai Reddy claimed this week that the combination of existing strains of coronavirus could create a "super variant" Covid-22 in 2022. He added that we will no longer be able to rely on the currently available vaccines for protection.
"It is very likely that a new variant will emerge and that we will no longer be able to rely on vaccinations alone," Reddy told German newspaper Blick.
According to Reddy, if Covid variants such as Beta or Gamma become more contagious or Delta - which the doctor refers to as Covid-21 even though it was first discovered in 2020 - mutates, this could create a "new phase" of the pandemic which will be "worse than what we are experiencing now."
Reddy went on to promote getting vaccinated and receiving subsequent booster shots to help fight the virus, as this will help create antibodies.
The immunologist's claims were later published by the Sun and Insider Paper, which tweeted about the story: "ALERT: New super variant named 'Covid-22' could be more dangerous than Delta strain, expert warned."
Considering Reddy's claims were little more than conjecture, the doctor and the outlets were accused of pushing "fear porn" in an effort to stir up the public as health officials continue to promote vaccines all while warning of rising cases in the fall.
"Here we go again," one Twitter user wrote in response to the story.
"Pure fear porn - this variant doesn't even exist yet except in the mind of the scientist being interviewed," another added.
Reddy's warnings of the supposed "big risk" in 2022 did actually get Covid-22 trending on Twitter, though, with many left confused and annoyed by the term and promise of more of the same.
US health officials, including White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, have meanwhile predicted the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent approval of its first Covid-19 vaccine could lead to a return to "normal" by 2022, predicting more mandates and the FDA endorsement will boost lagging inoculation rates.
Comment:
The new Covid variants and new spike of infections are probably the result of the mass vaccination with virus-vectored and experimental genetically engineered vaccines.
Last year, UK Medical Freedom Alliance send an open letter to The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization... for COVID-19 in the UK."
This is an excerpt from that letter:
"It is worrying that recent Parliamentary discussions seem to not attach proper weight to any concern about vaccine risks and the right to informed consent, while focusing solely on strategies to increase the uptake of vaccines in the general population.
Inadequate Assessment of the Public Health Risk from a Covid Vaccine
In a recent letter to the British Medical Journal (BMJ), physician Arvind Joshi warned against the disaster that could result from this misguided policy and outlined the serious risks involved to the public and other serious issues that are being taken if a Covid Vaccine is rushed out without thorough and adequate safety and efficacy testing:
"Adverse effects like Subacute Sclerosing Pan Encephalitis, Ascending Polyneuritis, Myopathies, Autoimmune Diseases, and rarer chance of triggering development of malignancies are most dreaded possibilities."..." The rush for the Vaccines should not lead to disaster." (Note: There is a more comprehensive list of potential 'bad outcomes' in the link to the article.)
Virus-vectored and genetically engineered vaccines could undergo recombination or hybridization with unpredictable outcomes.... Previous attempts to develop coronavirus and other vaccines e.g., RSV and dengue, have been hampered by the problem of 'antibody dependent enhanced immunity'(ADEI), which has led to severe illness and deaths in the animals and human subjects involved in the trials 28. This phenomenon only becomes apparent after vaccination, when the subject is exposed to wild virus at some point in the future. Worryingly, the Covid Vaccine trials have not been conducted in a way to exclude the possibility of this serious sequalae occurring months or years after vaccination...
Late onset adverse vaccine effects such as Subacute Sclerosing Pan Encephalitis (SSPE),Ascending Polyneuritis, Myopathies, Autoimmune Diseases, Infertility and Cancers cannot be ruled out with short duration trials." ("Open Letter From: UK Medical Freedom Alliance To: The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization... for COVID-19 in the UK.")
Despite all the knowledge that exists about the dangers
and ineffectiveness of the vaccines against Covid, the propaganda machine will continue to persuade and force people to accept vaccines as the only solution to their health and well-being.
It is not a fact-based science. It is a quasi-science promoted by psychopaths in white coats so they can gain more money, power, and control over our bodies, minds, and souls.
Unfortunately for them, none of that scares me. What does scare me is their tactics and push to control everything not related to the virus. In other words, their complete insanity scares me. SOTT's comments are truly frightening. When they ignore opinions different frm the agenda and push forward, that's truly scary