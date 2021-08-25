© REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

"It is very likely that a new variant will emerge and that we will no longer be able to rely on vaccinations alone," Reddy told German newspaper Blick.

"Here we go again," one Twitter user wrote in response to the story.



"Pure fear porn - this variant doesn't even exist yet except in the mind of the scientist being interviewed," another added.

An immunologist alarmed by coronavirus strains, and the media that cited him, are accused of fear-mongering the masses into thinking a "super variant" called Covid-22 is on the way - a warning so far based on pure conjecture.Zurich-based immunologistAccording to Reddy, if Covid variants such as Beta or Gamma become more contagious or Delta - which the doctor refers to as Covid-21 even though it was first discovered in 2020 - mutates, this could create aThe immunologist's claims were later published by the Sun and Insider Paper, which tweeted about the story: "ALERT: New super variant named 'Covid-22' could be more dangerous than Delta strain, expert warned."Considering Reddy's claims were little more than conjecture,Reddy's warnings of the supposed "big risk" in 2022 did actually get Covid-22 trending on Twitter, though, with many left confused and annoyed by the term and promise of more of the same.US health officials, including White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, have meanwhile predicted the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent approval of its first Covid-19 vaccine could lead to a return to "normal" by 2022, predicting more mandates and the FDA endorsement will boost lagging inoculation rates.