John Cleese has hit out at "woke jokes" as he's set to explore cancel culture in his latest television venture.John, 81, doesn't hold back with his rants and has previously hit out at London with "culturalist" comments.Discussing his new Channel 4 series, John Cleese: Cancel Me, the veteran actor said: "I'm delighted to have a chance to find out, on camera, about all the aspects of so-called Political Correctness."There's so much I really don't understand, like: how the impeccable idea of 'Let's all be kind to people' has been developed in some cases absurdum."The Weston-super-Mare born actor went on to say: "I want to bring the various reasonings right out in the open so that people can be clearer in their minds what they agree with."What they don't agree with, and what they still can't make their mind up about.""Cancel culture" has become prevalent in recent years with people often being "called out" or "cancelled" for their supposedly offensive behaviour.Chief Content Officer for Channel 4, Ian Katz, described John as a "comic legend" before adding that he combines "genuine curiosity with a healthy disregard for what anyone thinks of him".Speaking about political correctness during an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today, John said: "PC stuff started out as a good idea, which is, 'Let's not be mean to people', and I'm in favour of that despite my age."The main thing is to try to be kind but that then becomes a sort of indulgence of the most over-sensitive people in your culture, the people who are most easily upset."John has previously addressed a racial slur used in Monty Python, indicating that it should not have been removed from UKTV.In an episode titled The Germans, which first appeared on screens in 1975, Basil Fawlty, played by Cleese was seen marching saying: "Don't mention the war," while standing in front of Germans nationals.Major Gowen, played by Ballard Berkeley, also used derogatory language towards the West Indies cricket team."Fawlty Towers has given a large number of people a great deal of happiness, why would you want to stop that?"