© Shekib Rahmani/AP Photo



Russia's Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov has said that he does not believe in the expansion of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to other countries.he said on the YouTube channel Solovyev Live on Saturday when asked if expansion was part of the Taliban's plans.The situation has been calm in Kabul for eight days, Russia's Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said on the YouTube channel Solovyev Live on Saturday."It has been good for the eighth day in a row.he said.The ambassador added that(banned in Russia) in the Afghan capital."That is why we are deciding now how to help the Afghans with Russian citizenship to fly to Russia. It is not evacuation, those are their planned trips. The other thing is, naturally, they are nervous as they are cut off from this chance," Zhirnov said in a televised interview with Rossiya-1 channel.The situation is troublesome at Kabul's airport. Thousands of people are trying to leave the country, according to media reports. The US troops are keeping order at the hub and even had to fire warning shots earlier. People cling to the landing gears and aircraft fuselages to flee from Kabul. At least 12 people were killed in the incidents, according to the Taliban and NATO officials.On February 14, 2003, Russia's Supreme Court handed down a ruling declaring the Taliban to be a terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia.