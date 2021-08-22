The first impacts of Henri dropped record-breaking rainfall, giving New York City its wettest day in seven yearsHenri had already delivered record-breaking rain totals and widespread flooding hours before its projected landfall Sunday afternoon. Heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains and drivers plowed through foot-deep water in a few spots Saturday night in New York City and New Jersey.Now a tropical stormFlash flood warnings were issued beginning Saturday night and into Sunday morning throughout the five boroughs and northern New Jersey.The National Weather Service said drivers had to be rescued after they got stuck in a flash flood on 3rd Avenue beneath the Gowanus Expressway and between 4th Avenue and Carroll Street late Saturday.There have been several reports of multiple vehicles stranded in floods in parts of the city, northern New Jersey and on Long Island.No stranger to flooding, the subway system had to suspend several lines for a brief period overnight in Manhattan. Interim NYC Transit President Craig Cipriano pleaded with New Yorkers to "stay home if you can" asHenri is expected to cause devastating power outages across the region.