Seven people were impacted by lightning strikes on a hiking trail in North Carolina that left four people injured.Lightning struck MacRae Peak on Grandfather Mountain, located in the northern part of the state, at 12.05pm Friday, as a storm passed over it abruptly.One victim had fallen and had to be airlifted to a hospital with a head injury, while another suffered from burns.The other victims of the strike had minor injuries, according to the National Weather Service.A representative from Grandfather Mountain reported that four people suffered injuries from the nearby lightning strike, but all seven on the mountain were able to evacuate on foot.Thunderstorms typically occur due to rapidly rising warm air and moisture. With rising temperatures and global warming, it provides the perfect environment for storms and lightning.Linville had a high of 79 degrees today with scattered thunderstorms throughout.The National Weather Service has reported six deaths this year from lightning strikes, with the youngest victim being 15 in Georgia.Lightning kills an average of 49 people per year with Florida and Texas having the highest number of lightning fatalities in the country.Earlier this week, a 13-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning on Thursday afternoon at Orchard Beach in New York City, police reported.Carlos Ramos was among seven people rushed to the hospital after a lightning bolt struck the Bronx beach at 5.20pm.Ramos suffered cardiac arrest after the strike, according to officials, and was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. He died Friday morning from his injuries.The six other victims are expected to survive.