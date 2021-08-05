© Indian Air Force



Air Force, Army and Disaster Response Forces have rescued thousands of people stranded by flooding in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India.Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh described the flood situation as grim. He said in a statement of 04 August thatin Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Gwalior, Guna, Bhind and Morena districts.and teams from Air Force, Army and National and State Disaster Response Forces have been deployed across affected areas to help rescue victims marooned or trapped in flooded areas. The Chief Minister said about 5,950 people have been moved safely, with a further 1,400 still requiring rescue.Flooding and rainfall has damaged mobile telephone and power infrastructure, and the Gwalior-Guna railway track, which has been closed.The situation was complicated further by the need to release water water from the Manikheda dam in Shivpuri and Harsi dam in Gwalior district.Prime minister, Narendra Modi, said, "The Central Government is working closely with the Madhya Pradesh Government to assist those affected by heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of the state. I have spoken to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and reviewed the situation. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being."