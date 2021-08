© AP/Rahmat Gul



following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the country, despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Islamist militant group in the Qatari capital of Doha.As the Taliban continues to advance on major cities in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of US and NATO forces, the group's commander overseeing an assault on Lashkargah is one of thousands of former prisoners released by the Afghan government last year, The Wall Street Journal cites Afghan and Western officials as saying.to encourage negotiations between the group and the Afghan government, allowing for a cease-fire and eventual withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan.However, according to Afghan officials,The deal was touted as Afghanistan's best chance for progress in intra-Afghan negotiations.Under the conditions of the deal, Kabul was to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners while the Islamist militant group was to reciprocate by setting free 1,000 captives, mostly government officials and Afghan forces. However, talks between the Taliban and Afghan government never gained momentum. "The decision to release prisoners was a difficult decision for the Afghans to make. Prisoner releases are often a challenging but necessary step in ending armed conflict," a State Department spokesperson was cited by the outlet as saying.However, now they are back on the battlefield, said Fawad Aman, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence. "These freed Taliban are playing a very critical role in Helmand. They are among the fiercest Taliban terrorists," said Aman.Taliban commander Mawlavi Talib is one of those captives allowed to walk free to further peace talks. However, the current developments have seen him play an active part in the sweeping offensive against Afghan government forces.Originally a military commander and later Taliban's so-called "shadow" deputy governor of Helmand province, Talib served for years under the Islamic militant group.after being recognised when attempting to pass through a checkpoint on a road in eastern Helmand, said Afghan officials.they were cited as adding.Returning to his previous position of authority,The US-backed Kabul government is struggling to fend off the Taliban onslaught , which has resulted in half of the country's remote districts being seized by last month. Now the fate of provincial capitals hangs in the balance.In the face of the US troops' pullout, Afghan officials have privately been cited as conceding that their own ground and air forces are stretched thin.Tuesday witnessedthe provincial capital of Helmand province, according to Afghan government officials. The US airstrikes and a counterattack by American-trained Afghan units overnight attempted to fend off the onslaught of hundreds of Taliban fighters led by Talib.The Islamic militants targeted Lashkargah's prison as part of their attack, hoping to set free inmates that could be recruited.In the western city of Herat, effectively under siege from Taliban militants,on Tuesday. According to Afghanistan's Defence Ministry,on Tuesday night, according to witnesses. Several armed people subsequently entered the building. Government forces fought the unidentified gunmen for over four hours. The minister was not injured in the attack.The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the incident, warning of more attacks against senior Afghan government officials.Ministry spokesman Hamid Noori said dozens of civilians had been evacuated from the area.The Taliban has seized wide swathes of rural areas in recent months, however claims by the militants that they were in control of up to 85 percent of Afghanistan's territory and up to 90 percent of its frontier with other nations have been vehemently disputed by the Kabul government as "baseless propaganda".