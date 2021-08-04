Sixteen members of a wedding party were killed in a lightning strike on the banks of the river Padma in a boat at Shibganj Upazila in Chapainawabganj.The incident took place around 12:30 pm on Wednesday. Six more people were injured in the incident.Shibganj police Station OC Md Farid Hossain confirmed the matter to Daily Bangladesh.The injured were admitted to Upazila Health Complex, Shibganj Upazila Project Implementation Officer Engineer Ariful Islam said, adding that the death toll is likely to rise further.