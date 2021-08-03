© Dorset Council



Two large sections of cliff

fell in the same spot in April

.

A section of cliff has collapsed cutting off a stretch of beach on the Jurassic Coast.The large rock fall, which happened on Saturday, blocked off the beach between Eype and Seatown in Dorset.Dorset Council warnedThe authority has urged people to obey the safety signs and not cross the cordons or climb on the debris on the beach.A stretch of the South West Coast Path, which runs along the top of the cliff, has also been diverted inland.The council said rangers were monitoring the cliff for any further movement.Swanage Coastguard added people were still failing to heed its warnings to stay away from a narrow ridge at Old Harry Rocks on the Isle of Purbeck.It said patrol teams had found people taking "unnecessary risks" walking along the ridge over the weekend and added the cliff top with a sheer drop each side was "not a path".A spokesperson said: "Several people were asked to come back whilst trying to take photos. The patrol spent time explaining the dangers to those around."