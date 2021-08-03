Several users have reported the fall of a possible meteorite in the metropolitan region, being visible from various points of the capital, local media report.A meteorite with a "flash of light" soars through the skies of Santiago as far away as in Tomé and the Biobío region , several Internet users report through social networks.The cameras manage to capture the meteorite with a strong light illuminating the sky of various sectors of the capital of Chile.We have compiled some videos of the meteorite fall in Santiago, Chile:According to specialists, the piece of the meteorite this morning is nothing more than the detachment of comet 96p / Machholz.This phenomenon would be due to the meteor shower of the Delta Aquarids that will be visible at its maximum intensity between the nights of August 2 and 4.(Translated by Google)