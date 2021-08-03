© Christoph Gerigk/Franck Goddio/Hilti FoundationDalya Alberge



© The Guardian

"There's something very strange here," he said. "That site has been used maybe one time, never touched before, never touched after

Wicker baskets filled with fruit that have survived from the 4th century BC and hundreds of ancient ceramic artefacts and bronze treasures have been discovered in the submerged ruins of the near-legendary city of Thonis-Heracleion off the coast of Egypt.They have lain untouchedBut the vast site in Aboukir Bay near Alexandria was forgotten until its re-discovery by the French marine archaeologist Franck Goddio two decades ago, in one of the greatest archaeological finds of recent times.frozen in time. Some of the discoveries were shown in a major exhibition at the British Museum in 2016.Goddio has been taken aback by the latest discoveries. He told the Guardian that the fruit baskets were "incredible", having beenThey were still"Nothing was disturbed," he said. "It was very striking to see baskets of fruits."One explanation for their survival may be thatIt is within an area where Goddio and his team of archaeologists have"On that island, something totally different. We found hundreds ofGoddio also, suggesting a "spectacular" ceremony that led to people being barred from entering this site again., for a reason that we cannot understand for the time being. It's a big mystery."He hopes to find answers within some of the treasures, which include the well-preservedAbout 350 metres away, the archaeologists also. While built in the classical tradition, with mortise-and-tenon joints, it also contains features of ancient Egyptian construction, with a flat-bottomed design that would have been perfect for navigation on the Nile and in the delta.The European Institute for Underwater Archaeology, led by Goddio, works in close cooperation with Egypt's ministry of tourism and antiquities and with the support of the Hilti Foundation. The finds will be studied and preserved before being put on display in museums.The potential for further discoveries is tantalising. Even after conducting repeated excavations over the past two decades, Goddio estimates that only about 3% of the area has been explored so far.