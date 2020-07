© ESTUDI LLIMÓS



Preserving Pompeii's past

Unexplored territory

Volcano's victims and survivors

Date of destruction?

Horses and stables

Leda and the swan

Fast food and frescoes

Domestic temples

Political messaging

House of Orion

Bangles, baubles, and beads

Ruben Montoya is a researcher in the Archaeology and Ancient History Department of the University of Leicester, England.

Since its discovery several centuries ago, few archaeological sites have fascinated the world as has the ancient Roman city of Pompeii . After the first major excavations in more than 50 years, Pompeii is revealing a surprising abundance of buried treasures.that has nevertheless yielded giant insights into the final days of the doomed city.Along with the complete excavation of two houses — the House of the Garden and the House of Orion — the dig has yielded frescoes, murals, and mosaics of mythological figures in gorgeous colours, skeletons with stories still to be unravelled, coins, amulets, and show horses in the stable of a wealthy landowner.The new finds are also sparking debate about Pompeii's tragic story. Just before Vesuvius erupted in A.D. 79 and buried the city under a mantle of ash and rock, a local worker scrawled an inscription on a wall. Along with a joke (roughly translated as "he ate too much"), he wrote the date: October 17. The discovery of this inscription may confirm the view that the eruption took place in October, and not August, as some scholars maintain.These remarkable discoveries were not unearthed as part of a dig, but in the course of emergency maintenance of the site. From 2012 until last December, Pompeii was in the archaeological equivalent of an intensive care unit known as the Great Pompeii Project. Funded by the European Union at a cost of £88 million, the project was a response to UNESCO's call for urgent action to keep Pompeii off its World Heritage in Danger List.By 2010, after heavy rains triggered the collapse of the emblematic Schola Armaturarum, used by gladiators to train before fights, Pompeii was falling apart. Just 10 of the city's buildings were open to the public compared with 64 in 1956, and over 70 percent of the site was closed to visitors.The preservation efforts have been a success so far. Nearly 40 structures are now open to the public, including the Schola Armaturarum, in addition to those that have never been closed, such as the forum and surrounding buildings, theatres, and amphitheatre. According to Massimo Osanna, director of the Archeological Park of Pompeii, the Great Pompeii Project "secured the entire archaeological area, restored and reopened entire areas, buildings, and streets denied to the public for too long. Pompeii is now in incomparably better condition than in the past."The main aim of the Great Pompeii Project was to secure the ancient walls that were in danger of collapse along a two-mile front between the excavated regions and those that have been partially or completely unexcavated — Regions I, III, IV, V, and IX. Earth from earlier excavations from the turn of the 20th century had been dumped into a wedge of land in Region V, which put pressure on excavated areas and caused landslides. The project would remove the debris to decrease the pressure and improve drainage. The latest finds were a by-product of that essential work.Since its discovery, Pompeii has been one of the longest continually excavated sites in the world. Despite all this work,. Italian archaeologist Giuseppe Fiorelli led explorations for 12 years until 1875 and uncovered about a third of the city. Amedeo Maiuri, ran the site for about 40 years, until 1961, bringing another third to light. Scientifically rigorous, both men recognised that restoration and maintenance were sometimes more important than fresh discovery.Among the many outstanding discoveries made at Pompeii earlier last century was the unearthing of a mausoleum at Porta Stabia, the city's southern gate.Other famous finds including the Villa of the Mysteries, located in Pompeii's suburbs, was discovered in 1909 and completely excavated by 1929. It contains what Massimo Osanna called "the best preserved pictorial cycle of antiquity." The House of the Vettii, discovered and restored in 1894, is the first Pompeii domus to be found with all the frescoes and furnishings in situ.The Great Pompeii Project has proven that Pompeii still has mysteries left to explore. Archaeologists are to deploy the latest techniques, including ground sensors, drones, CAT scans, and virtual reality, to continue making new finds, and protecting them, to shed light on the daily lives of the people living in Pompeii and bring them to life more vividly than ever.An exact count of survivors and fatalities is impossible to gauge even with modern technology.Historians have long believed that Vesuvius erupted on August 24, A.D. 79, based on a letter from Pliny the Younger in which he recounts the event as he witnessed it from the other side of the Bay of Naples, but a discovery from Region V challenges that traditional notion.Historians blame confusion over the date on potential errors made in translations and transcriptions in Pliny's famous letter.Less than half a mile outside the northern walls of ancient Pompeii, in a suburb called Civita Giuliana, archaeologistskilled by Vesuvius. Separate from the Great Pompeii Project, this 2018 excavation was prompted by a police investigation. Grave robbers had built tunnels into the site to steal artifacts to sell on the black market. The illegal excavations damaged two of the horses and other artifacts, along with ancient walls and plasterwork, but one horse remained untouched.Archaeologists secured and excavated the site, which revealed a richly frescoed villa with an attached stable and cultivated lands.These horses were likely bred for local events, such as races, circuses, and parades.In a small bedroom in a house excavated in Region V's Via del Vesuvio, archaeologists came upon a rendering of Leda and the swan, one of the most spectacular finds of the Great Pompeii Project. The well-preserved fresco depicts the Greek myth of Leda being seduced by Zeus in the form of a swan; one of their children, the beautiful Helen, would launch a thousand ships to start the Trojan War., turning observers into voyeurs., perhaps a freed slave, who was trying hard to appear culturally sophisticated.At the corner of Alley of the Balconies and Alley of the Silver Wedding (named for the spectacular villa found there in 1893), archaeologists found a neighbourhood snack bar, or thermopolium, which were popular places for the working classes to grab a bite. Although only partially excavated, it has added further detail to the picture of everyday life in Pompeii. These discoveries, along with some well-preserved frescoes in homes that lined the street, have been added to a new tour that connects Via di Nola with the House of the Silver Wedding.Called Lares, these deities protected the family, and statues of them were often placed in a special niche for worship. In 2018 archaeologists unearthed a semi-enclosed courtyard in Region V, with one of the finest examples of a lararium ever discovered in Pompeii. The niche for the shrine is flanked by painted twin images of Lares., who are close to bearing down on it., according to Rebecca Benefiel, professor of classics at Washington and Lee University. Benefiel heads the Ancient Graffiti Project, which is building an online catalogue of Pompeii's wall inscriptions. "Candidates running for office knew how to get their name out," she says.Generally, personalised recommendations for candidates emphasised the person as "a good man" or "man of integrity." But one stands out as a particularly interesting insight into the persuasion tactics used in Pompeii:Since Polybius has been identified elsewhere and is not a baker, Benefiel thinks he probably paid for free bread distribution to win over voters.First excavated in the 18th century, a domus on the Via di Nola, the House of Jupiter, was named for a small painting of the Roman god found in the home's lararium. The most recent Pompeii excavations have returned to this domus to obtain a fuller picture of its architecture, decor, and history. In 2018 archaeologists uncovered a stunning and highly unusual mosaic of an enigmatic mythological episode. The central figure was later identified as Orion.Following more studies, the researchers came to the conclusion that it formed part ofThe collection was found among the charred remains of the box and its bronze hinges.Some of the pieces were most likely worn as decorative jewellery, while other objects might have had a more "magical" purpose. Trinkets like intricate carved figurines of skulls and animals, bronze bells, glass beads bearing likenesses of the gods, and amethyst scarab amulets could have been used to draw good fortune, promote fertility, or provide protection. Among the lucky charms were also two mirrors, necklace fragments, and glazed ceramics.