© Cavazzuti et al., 2021, PLOS One; CC BY 4.0



© Cavazzuti et al., 2021, PLOS One; CC BY 4.0



© Cavazzuti et al., 2021, PLOS One; CC BY 4.0



More than 20 years ago, researchers conducting excavations ahead of construction of a supermarket near Budapest, Hungary, discovered a Bronze Age cemetery filled with cremation urns. Though cremation typically preserves fewer details than standard burials, a new type of chemical analysis has enabled archaeologists to pinpoint an odd urn out: grave number 241., as reported this week in the journal PLOS One But as Laura Geggel reports for Live Science For the study, a team led by Claudio Cavazzuti , an archaeologist at the University of Bologna in Italy, analyzed 41 samples taken from 3 burials and 26 cremations in the cemetery. The three buried individuals were adults of indeterminate sex, while the cremated remains consisted of 20 adults and 6 children 10 years of age or younger. Aside from number 241, each grave contained just one occupant — and the differences didn't end there.The unusual urn held the ashes and bones of a genteel woman whose cremated remains were "comparatively more complete" than the others, writes Mike McRae for Science Alert While other urns found at Szigetszentmiklós-Ürgehegy contained simple ceramic or bronze grave goods,was probably a wedding gift from her new family;perhaps served as reminders of her homeland.Skeletal analysis confirmed that the woman, per Live Science. The researchers came to this conclusion by scrutinizing the strontium signatures in her bones and teeth. Comparing strontium isotope ratios found in enamel, which forms in one's youth, with those present in a specific region can help scholars determine where an individual grew up.The woman's isotope ratios indicate that she was born elsewhere butinto a noble Vatya family. She eventually"It is extremely difficult to find pregnant women among cremations, as bones are usually very much fragmented and the remains of fetuses are very fragile," Cavazzuti tells Ashley Strickland of CNN The researchers' results reveal that the woman was part of an emerging elite class that married strategically. Their findings paint a vivid picture of how Bronze Age women traveled afar to wed and seal new alliances between different communities., these high-ranking women were perhaps the drivers of new political, economic and military partnerships. Mixing of bloodlines, then, might have redistributed power from the top of the hierarchy to the rest of the population."Our study emphasizes the social and political role of Bronze Age women as agents of cultural hybridization and change," Cavazzuti tells CNN. "The more we know, the more we understand that the roots of our way of thinking have their origin in this fundamental period of European history."