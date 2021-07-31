© Matthias Rietschel/Reuters



A senior German official in Bavaria has shrugged off criticism from fellow politicians who are accusing him of supporting the country's anti-vaccination movement.Hubert Aiwanger, Bavaria's economy minister and deputy minister-president, pushed back against criticism of his stance on immunization."I believe that vaccination is an important component of the fight against the coronavirus, but it still has to remain a personal decision.""This has nothing to do with shamanism or the Querdenkers. It's a personal right to freedom," the senior official told Bild newspaper, dismissing the attacks against him as part of a campaign strategy by his opponents.The Querdenker ('lateral thinking') movement consists of activists who have been staging protests against lockdowns and vaccination across Germany.Bavaria's minister-president, Markus Soeder of the Christian Social Union, a sister party to Chancellor Angela Markel's Christian Democratic Union, said that he was "worried" about Aiwanger trafficking in Querdenker ideology."Anyone who thinks he can appeal to right-wing groups and the Querdenker... ends up hurting himself. Those who think they can catch fish from such a pool, risk drowning in it," Soeder said.A strong proponent of vaccination,Merkel said this month that she opposes mandatory vaccination and officials should instead rely on advertising vaccines to the public.Over 61% of the German population have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 52% have been fully vaccinated, according to the government.