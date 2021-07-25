© SINAPROC



Disaster authorities in Panama reported severe damaged after floods and heavy rain in Bocas del Toro province.The country's National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) said flooding had affected 27,175 people across 27 sectors in the province . Five landslides were also reported.Flooding struck after heavy rain from 22 July. Several rivers including the Sixaola River and its tributaries broke their banks. Over 20 people had to be rescued from flood water.As of 24 July, as many as 5,435 homes had been flooded. As many as 1,408 people were displaced for their homes and staying in 9 temporary shelters.Minor flooding also affected parts of Veraguas, Chiriquí, Herrera and Coclé Provinces, where 3 landslides were also reported.