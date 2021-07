© REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against calls to reveal the number of administration staff members who have been infected with Covid-19 despite being vaccinated.During a press conference on Friday, Psaki was questioned about the lack of details on the revelation this week that there have been "breakthrough cases" among White House staff members - namely, the exact number of cases."I think, first, we're in a very different place than we were six to seven months ago, as it relates to the virus," Psaki said, adding that, despite more and more cases of vaccinated individuals getting infected, vaccination provides more protection from "serious illness" and typical symptoms associated with Covid-19."Shocking that the self-described 'most transparent administration in history' even has to ask this dumb question," Republican strategist Matt Whitlock tweeted Psaki revealed earlier this week that there had been positive Covid-19 cases in the White House that have not been disclosed Regardless of the efforts of Psaki and the rest of Joe Biden's administration, the number of vaccinations administered continues to fall with each update, and interest in getting vaccinated remains significantly low for those who have avoided inoculation thus far.