Another woman was killed by a leopard in Durogi village of Tehri district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday in the second such incident in the area in less than a week, officials said.Gundri Devi (50) was attacked by the leopard while working in a field, forest ranger Devendra Singh Pundir said.The woman''s body bearing deep wounds on the neck was found a few hours later in a gorge, he said.The big cat had lifted a woman from her courtyard last Saturday and left her half-eaten body in the fields.Before that, it had killed livestock of the villagers besides injuring a woman who continues to be under treatment.A forest department team has been camping in the village since Saturday but has failed to either cage the leopard or shoot it, a villager said.There is resentment among villagers over the forest department''s failure as they are living in constant fear of being attacked again by the big cat, he said.The leopard has struck fear among residents of Durogi and neighbouring villages like Cham, the villager added.Source: PTI