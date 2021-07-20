© Getty Images / Barcroft Media



Subway riders in Zhengzhou in China's Henan province found themselves trapped by rising floodwaters on Tuesday as rivers burst their banks, pouring into streets and disrupting train servicesFootage circulating online shows subway passengers in murky, near shoulder-deep water inside a train carriage, as railway services were suspended amid the chaos caused by the deluge.While no deaths or injuries have been reported, transport infrastructure in the province has been seriously affected by severe storms and heavy rain since the weekend.Elsewhere in the province, the water levels in the Yi River have threatened to damage the Buddhist Longmen Grottoes UNESCO World Heritage site, which is home to millennium-old statues.Flooding caused an explosion at an aluminum alloy plant in Dengfeng, Henan, after waters surged through factory walls and hit the high-temperature solution in a tank, creating a fireball at the facility. No injuries or fatalities are believed to have occurred at the plant, although the Dengfeng Power Group has not yet issued a public comment on the incident.Between Saturday and Tuesday, weather stations around Henan recorded rainfall that exceeded 50mm,