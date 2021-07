© Shutterstock

"The reality is that misinformation is still spreading like wildfire in our country aided and abetted by technology platforms," the surgeon general said Sunday.One-fifth of polled adults believe it is "definitely true" or "probably true" that COVID-19 vaccinations contain government-issued microchips, according to a new survey.The findings are shedding light on vaccine misinformation in the U.S. as government officials and medical professionals work to convince more people to get vaccinated.This sentiment echoed comments by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky."There is a message that is crystal clear: This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Walensky said Friday . "We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk."The CDC reports that shows that less than 60 percent of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.