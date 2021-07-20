Society's Child
Alarming number of Americans think vaccines contain microchips to control people
The Hill
Mon, 19 Jul 2021 00:01 UTC
One-fifth of polled adults believe it is "definitely true" or "probably true" that COVID-19 vaccinations contain government-issued microchips, according to a new survey.
The survey, conducted by The Economist/YouGov and published this week, asked 1,500 Americans ages 18 and over if "the U.S. government is using the COVID-19 vaccine to microchip the population." Five percent of respondents said the statement was "definitely true," while 15 percent said the statement was "probably true."
When broken down along party lines, the survey found that 32 percent of Republicans said it was "definitely" or "probably" true, while 14 percent of Democrats said it was "definitely" or "probably" true. Those without college degrees were also more likely to believe the microchip conspiracy, compared to those who have one.
The findings are shedding light on vaccine misinformation in the U.S. as government officials and medical professionals work to convince more people to get vaccinated.
On Sunday, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy criticized social media companies for not doing enough to curb vaccine misinformation on their platforms.
"The reality is that misinformation is still spreading like wildfire in our country aided and abetted by technology platforms," Murthy said on "Fox News Sunday."
This sentiment echoed comments by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky.
"There is a message that is crystal clear: This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Walensky said Friday. "We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk."
The CDC reports that shows that less than 60 percent of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Comment: The idea that there are actual microchips in the vaccines may be a little out there, but it seems highly likely that there is something fishy going on with the mRNA shots (magnet challenge anyone?).
The threat of the coronavirus was exaggerated for political reasons - 40%A perfect example for mixing outrageous misinformation with truth.
Vaccines have been shown to cause autism - 18%
The US government is using the vaccine to microchip the population - 20%
Whoever know a bit about the manfuacturing process if semiconductor chips knows this is not the way they do it.
Battling the growing global opposition to vaccinations and fear-based plandemic measures.
"There is a message that is crystal clear: This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Walensky said Friday. "We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk."Now, here we have it.
Take the experimental gene therapy shots the CDC has patents on, nevermind the fact that all research was financed by tax money.
And soon will make you property of the patent owner, since you carry patented DNA in violation of CDC's / Moderna's / Pfizer's copyright and patent infringement rights.
ModeRNA called their vaccine an “operating system.” And yes WHY are spoons, forks and knives sticking to people’s bodies, graphene oxide possibly? These concerns are real and yet are routinely mocked by the establishment, CNN, MSNBC, Hollywood, Twatter and the glitterati. As are the 1000’s of personal tragedies being posted on TikTok, Bitchute and Rumble post vaccination. A lawsuit was just filed in Ohio claiming 45,000 ppl died so far in VAER’s not 11,000. The claim contends a CDC whistleblower has come forward.