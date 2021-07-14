© REUTERS/Martin Petty/File Photo



China has hit back immediately at US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after he said Washington firmly stands with other southeast Asian nations and not China in ongoing disputes over territory in the contested South China Sea.Speaking at a daily briefing on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing that the US was extremely "irresponsible" for involving itself in disputes relating to the overlapping claims of multiple nations in the South China Sea.Zhao was responding to earlier comments made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who'd said on Wednesday that the US would stand alongside Southeast Asian nations facing up to Chinese "coercion" and would back them in their claims to South China Sea territory against Beijing.Beijing's recent assertiveness in implementing its so-called nine-dash line has seen relations worsen with its neighbors, notably the Philippines. Manila has been angered by repetitive Chinese incursions into waters and reefs situated within its exclusive economic zone.