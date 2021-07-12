© Unknown



"It's about using the bully pulpit to help people see what's happening in the midst of all the daily issues that they have. You know, we're not in an election year. You know, we tend to rally when we know the election is about to happen. But right now, we need to start rallying, because these laws are being passed right now that will make it almost impossible, at least very difficult, for you to vote."

"People are talking about potential compromises. Is agreeing to voter ID one of those compromises that you'd support?"

"I don't think that we should underestimate what that could mean. Because in some people's mind, that means, well, you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove that you are who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't — there's no Kinko's, there's no OfficeMax near them."

"People have to understand that when we're talking about voter ID laws, be clear about who you have in mind and what would be required of them to prove who they are. Of course, people have to prove who they are, but not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are."

One of the things about the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that many have noticed is thatHarris took criticism after she contrived another reason that people cannot manage to get identification to vote, which starts to make you wonder why the Democrats are fighting so hard against it.In an interview with BET Harris said thatIt appears, to this writer, thatSoledad O'Brien, who was interviewing her, said:Harris replied:The vice president cited two retail chains that offered photocopy services.She continued:Now imagine you are living in rural America, or you actually are living in rural America, and it is not, you know, 1975.Harris took a ton of flack for her comments from people in rural America: