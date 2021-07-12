Earth Changes
Man dies after being attacked by shark near Recife on Brazil's northeastern coast
The Rio Times
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 13:39 UTC
A man died after being attacked by a shark at Piedade beach in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, state of Pernambuco, this Saturday afternoon.
Marcelo Rocha Santos, 51, was taken to the Hospital da Restauração, in the center of Recife, but did not survive his wounds - an amputated right hand and a deep wound in his thigh.
The captain of the Fire Department, Joel Fernandes, who participated in the action, told the Jornal do Commercio that the victim was playing soccer when he decided to enter the water to remove the sand from his body.
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
Spotted on Interstate 5, Mount Vernon, Washington, USA
Quote of the Day
We must learn that any person, who will not accept what he knows to be true, for the very love of truth alone, is very definitely undermining his mental integrity.
- Luthor Burbank
Recent Comments
i see barandar and entourage are sporting the latest summer accoutrements in the festive colours of valentino garavani while the younger mohammad...
Their law is in play. The Talmud is 65 volumes of screeching tyranny, perversion and death.
To return Afghanistan to the days of yore, infused with the reality of now. One of my favorite books is "Meetings with Remarkable Men" by...
And they have the nerve to beg for donations every year.
So this is how Sweden makes its money. IKEA failed where Gustaf succeeded.