The victim had his right hand amputated and a deep wound in his thigh caused by the animal.A man died after being attacked by a shark at Piedade beach in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, state of Pernambuco, this Saturday afternoon.Marcelo Rocha Santos, 51, was taken to the Hospital da Restauração, in the center of Recife, but did not survive his wounds - an amputated right hand and a deep wound in his thigh.The captain of the Fire Department, Joel Fernandes, who participated in the action, told the Jornal do Commercio that the victim was playing soccer when he decided to enter the water to remove the sand from his body.