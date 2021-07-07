© VCG

China will strengthen rules and regulations for domestic businesses listed in overseas exchanges to enhance protection of data security and toughen crackdown on securities violations, according to a top guideline issued on Tuesday, the latest step in China's widening campaign to protect cybersecurity.Coming as Chinese, the guideline further underscored China's firm resolve to tackle cybersecurity risks posed by listings of Chinese firms in overseas exchanges, analysts said.Specifically, China, according to the guideline jointly issued by the General Office of the Central Committee of Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council.The guideline also vowed, as well as take measures to cope with risks related to Chinese companies that are listed overseas.The guideline came just two days after China's top cybersecurity regulator on Sunday"The Didi incident is only a flash point, reflecting regulators' efforts to address a series of national security issues exposed by the internationalization of China's digital industry," Hu Qimu, chief research fellow at the Sinosteel Economic Research Institute, told the Global Times on Tuesday.In the process of listing overseas, the lack of relevant reviews may lead to related security problems, endangering public safety, or even national security, said analysts., according to the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.The high-level guidance on Tuesday will mobilize all relevant regulatory departments and institutions to take swift measures to enhance protection of cybersecurity related to firms listed in overseas exchanges, analysts said."Such a high-level document won't target a single enterprise," Wang Peng, an assistant professor at the Gaoling School of Artificial Intelligence at the Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Tuesday."But Didi's security problems are certainly covered in the guidance. A large number of Chinese companies listed overseas and internet innovation enterprises are actually faced with the same data security problems as Didi," Wang said.Apart from enhancing data protection,, according to the guideline on Tuesday.