Reporters Without Borders has labeled Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán a "press freedom predator" for muzzling the country's media.The NGO, known by its French acronym RSF, on Monday released a list of 37 heads of state and government who it says "embody in a particularly drastic way the ruthless suppression of press freedom." Orbán is the only EU leader on the list.The Hungarian prime minister, RSF says , has together with his ruling Fidesz party "brought Hungary's media landscape under their control step by step" since coming to power in 2010, with government-friendly businessmen taking over outlets and targeting independent media."New names have been added in all regions of the world., but serve the same purpose: to prevent critical reporting at all costs," RSF Director Christian Mihr said, adding that it is "frightening that those responsible often go unpunished despite committing brutal crimes."