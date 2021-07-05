A lightning bolt has killed two sisters and injured a third sibling who were hiking on a mountain in Norway.Benedicte Myrset, 18, and 12-year-old Victoria Myrset from Oslo, were struck by lightning in the mountainous area of Hareid on Sunday.They were on the Melshorn mountain, a popular destination, when the accident happened.Officials in Hareid said a third person, also a sister in the same family but who was not named, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.She was then transferred to a larger hospital in Bergen, Norway's second largest city.Bergen is 191 miles northwest of Oslo.In a statement, Hareid mayor Bernt Brandal called it 'a deeply tragic event' that no one could have predicted because the weather 'changed tremendously fast'.Further details were not available.