Palestinian media said on Tuesday that Israeli forces had begun the demolitions by raiding Silwan, which is home to about 33,000 Palestinians, and destroying a shop in the Al-Bustan area.Wafa said the demolition of the butcher's shop would facilitate Israeli access to the houses slated for mass demolition.The Palestinian news agency also reported that the Israeli forces used tear gas and batons to push back angry residents and Palestinian activists as they carried out the demolition in the area.The Palestinian Red Crescent said the shop owner and other residents confronted the Israeli forces to prevent the demolition but were brutally attacked with stun bullets and tear gas. The violence left over a dozen people injured, and three Palestinians were also detained, including the shop owner and his son.Hamadeh said the Palestinian resistance movement would not allow the Israeli regime to achieve its goals in the holy city, stressing that "the resistance's options in response to the occupation are open and multiple, and all of them are subject to study and implementation."The Hamas spokesman also called on the Palestinian people to continue to fight the Israeli aggression and maintain their presence and bond in Jerusalem Al-Quds.In a separate statement, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement held the Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for the escalation in the Al-Bustan neighborhood and warned against the consequences of such moves.The statement said what was happening in Jerusalem Al-Quds could "escalate the conflict and ignite the region", and stressed that, "The resistance continues its readiness to confront any aggression committed by the enemy".Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein Al-Sheikh called on the international community to step forward and stop the demolitions and the forcible expulsion of the Palestinian residents."Al-Bustan neighborhood is being attacked by the occupation through demolition, destruction, and displacement, and we call on the international community to intervene immediately to stop this massacre against the residents of Jerusalem [Al-Quds] and their homes and properties," Al-Sheikh said in a tweet.The Tel Aviv regime also plans to force out Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in an attempt to replace them with settlers. That plan sparked days of fighting between Gaza-based Hamas and the Israeli regime in May.More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem Al-Quds.All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council has condemned Israel's settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.