© Reuters / Heiko Becker



Stock photo from Pixabay Merkel silent after deadly knife attack on women in WürzburgThe 24-year-old Somali, who stabbed three women to death in Würzburg on June 25 and injured six others, some seriously, had kept material from the Islamic State (ISIS) in his home.This was initially reported by German magazine Focus, butJibril A.. The hopes of some political and media actors that the crime could be dismissed as a madman's rampage have however been crushed under the weight of these facts.The Chancellor, Angela Merkel, reacted to the terrible bloodshed in Würzburg by keeping silent:, no compassion and not even a hypocritical show of support. Her refusal to take responsibility has been shameful and unworthy of a head of government.The chairman of the AfD parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, Alexander Gauland, responded to the fatal knife attack in Würzburg by the rejected asylum seeker: "After the terrible knife attack in Würzburg, which shook us all, it is not enough to mourn the victims and then go back to business. We have to name those who are politically responsible for this act and finally draw the conclusions. To be very clear: these three people could still live without Merkel's irresponsible policy of open borders. Because"And even after that, politics failed: the victims would not have to be mourned by their families if the man whose asylum application was rejected had been deported immediately afterwards. This fact is particularly worrying. How many potential assassins are still in our country even though they should have been deported long ago?"After this bloody act, the politically responsible in the federal and state governments are not allowed to fob off the citizens with generalities and appeasements. They must finally take responsibility for their policy of open borders and must not again downplay the act of Würzburg as an individual case."