Puppet Masters
Merkel silent after Somali migrant's "jihad" attack kills 3 women, was released from psychiatric unit days earlier
Free West Media
Sun, 27 Jun 2021 12:48 UTC
The 24-year-old Somali, who stabbed three women to death in Würzburg on June 25 and injured six others, some seriously, had kept material from the Islamic State (ISIS) in his home.
This was initially reported by German magazine Focus, but soon afterwards the information was put into a politically correct perspective: "Whether the hate messages found were ISIS material cannot yet be confirmed, and neither can a connection between the material and the crime."
Jibril A. announced shortly after his arrest that the act was "his jihad", that is, his personal contribution to the "holy war" against the infidels. The hopes of some political and media actors that the crime could be dismissed as a madman's rampage have however been crushed under the weight of these facts.
The Chancellor, Angela Merkel, reacted to the terrible bloodshed in Würzburg by keeping silent: No on-site visit, no expression of sympathy for the female victims, no compassion and not even a hypocritical show of support. Her refusal to take responsibility has been shameful and unworthy of a head of government.
The chairman of the AfD parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, Alexander Gauland, responded to the fatal knife attack in Würzburg by the rejected asylum seeker: "After the terrible knife attack in Würzburg, which shook us all, it is not enough to mourn the victims and then go back to business. We have to name those who are politically responsible for this act and finally draw the conclusions. To be very clear: these three people could still live without Merkel's irresponsible policy of open borders. Because the perpetrator came to Germany from Somalia in 2015, the year the border was opened.
"And even after that, politics failed: the victims would not have to be mourned by their families if the man whose asylum application was rejected had been deported immediately afterwards. This fact is particularly worrying given the steadily decreasing number of deportations. How many potential assassins are still in our country even though they should have been deported long ago?
"After this bloody act, the politically responsible in the federal and state governments are not allowed to fob off the citizens with generalities and appeasements. They must finally take responsibility for their policy of open borders and must not again downplay the act of Würzburg as an individual case."
Reader Comments
..
"get yer kiks on rte 66" fun facts:
"Germany plans to pay more than half a billion dollars, [666 millions] to Holocaust survivors who are struggling to get by during the coronavirus pandemic..."
Comment: RT reports that the migrant claimed to be motivated by his Islamist convictions: See also: Strasbourg Shooting: Everybody Knows Where Terror Comes From
And check out SOTT radio's: The Truth Perspective: Weapons of Mass Migration: Interview with Michael Springmann on Europe's Migrant Crisis