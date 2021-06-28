© Amer Ghazzal/REX/Shutterstock



Two-thirds of countries classified as "not free" because of their dire record on human rights and civil liberties have received weapons licensed by the UK government over the past decade, new analysis reveals.Noteworthy recipients includeFurther analysis by the London-based Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) found that £11.8bn of arms had been authorised by the UK government during the same period to the Foreign Office's own list of "human rights priority countries".The Department for International Trade has also identifiedfor arms exports that groups say are guilty of many human rights abuses, including"Right now, UK-made weapons are playing a devastating role in Yemen and around the world.," said Andrew Smith of the CAAT.Further arms deals are expected in the near future with many of the countries on the Freedom House list expected to send representatives to September's international arms fair in east London.trying to profit from it, and complicit governments helping them to do so," said Smith."Many of these sales are going to despots, dictatorships and human rights abusing regimes. They haven't happened by accident.," added Smith.Russia was also among the beneficiaries of UK arms sales - in the last decade, it received £44m of UK arms including ammunition, sniper rifle components and gun silencers, analysis shows. Moscow last week claimed it had chased a British destroyer out of Crimean waters with warning shots and bombs.The sales to Russia and Libya were, however, made before ongoing arms embargoes to both countries were introduced, a situation that critics say highlights the short-term thinking behind most arms sales.The Department for International Trade has been contacted for comment.