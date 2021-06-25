Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters rallied in Bangkok Thursday to call for the government's resignation, defying warnings from authorities about the kingdom's soaring coronavirus cases.Authorities have clamped down on public gatherings as the kingdom grapples with a third wave of infections, with its daily case toll hovering around the 3,000 mark.Despite police warnings, hundreds gathered at Democracy Monument, a major intersection in Bangkok, and marched in the direction of Parliament HouseEarly-bird protesters gathered at the intersection before dawn for a candlelight ceremony.Som, a 16-year-old student protester, said she wasn't worried about the coronavirus risk."We have never had any real democracy," Som told AFP."The country is not going anywhere."Student leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak -- who is facing royal defamation charges and was released on bail last month -- marched to a drum beat wearing a plastic golden crown and carrying a flag.One protester was dressed like the US Statue of Liberty and demonstrators burned a fake constitution --"Our demands won't be lowered... The constitution must come from the people," Jatupat 'Pai' Boonpattararaksa said over a loudspeaker.There are also demonstrations planned across the country, from the tourist city of Chiang Mai in the north to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.The Thai pro-democracy movement sent shockwaves through the country's establishment last year, particularly the protesters' most controversial demand -- a call to reform how the monarchy operates., with key leaders hit with multiple counts under Thailand's tough royal defamation laws.Many of them were released on bail under conditions that include not protesting.The kingdom has recorded more than 228,500 total Covid cases and 1,744 deaths.