American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as a result of staffing and maintenance issues, ABC News reported Sunday.As the travel industry kicks back up after the COVID-19 pandemic, both airlines and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are struggling with a staffing crisis, unable to meet the recent demand for travel, ABC News reported Acting TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye asked office employees in early June to volunteer at airports for up to 45 days in attempts to fill missing positions, according to ABC News.TSA hopes to hire 6,000 new officers to handle the summer travel boost but have only hired 3,100 as of June 9.