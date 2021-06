© Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The number of births in the U.S. fell by 4 percent from 2019 to 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the largest drop since 1973, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday.The rate of decrease accelerated towards the end of the year, with the second half of 2020 seeing a 6 percent decline in births compared to the second half of 2019, indicating that the pandemic suppressed birth rates, the report said.This decline in fertility has been a global trend , with Europe and East Asia seeing even lower levels than the U.S. The most recent national census in China found that their total fertility rate dropped to 1.3 in 2020, among the lowest in the world.A June study published in JAMA Network Open found that University of Michigan medical records, which predicted the birth rate drop early in the pandemic, anticipate a surge in births in the summer of 2021.