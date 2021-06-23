© UC



The ancient Maya city of Tikal was a bustling metropolis and home to tens of thousands of people.Now researchers at the University of Cincinnati sayUC researchers developed a novel system to analyze ancient plant DNA in the sediment of Tikal's temple and palace reservoirs to identify. Their findings paint a picture of a lush, wild oasis.said paleoethnobotanist David Lentz, a professor of biology in UC's College of Arts and Sciences and lead author of the study."So it would make sense that they would have places that were nice and cool right along the reservoir," he said. "It must have been beautiful to look at with the water and trees and a welcome place for the kings and their families to go."The study was published in the Nature journal Scientific Reports.Lentz and his research team offered four hypotheses about what, if any, plants might have grown along the all-important reservoirs: Did the Maya grow crops such as maize or squash there? Or did they plant fruit trees like those found at a similar reservoir at Mexico's Purron Dam?Maybe they lined the reservoirs with cattails in keeping with their nickname people of the reeds? Lentz noted that"Throughout Maya iconography, water lilies," Lentz said. "It was part of their mythology."But researchers found little evidence to support any of these hypotheses. Instead, they found evidence bolstering a fourth idea: ThatResearchers found evidence of a variety of plants living along the aquifers, including"Why you would find ramón around the reservoir is a curiosity. The answer is," Lentz said.This reservoir would have been the font of their lives. So they sometimes would protect these places by not cutting down the trees and preserving a sacred grove."Among dozens of plants native to the region, they found evidence ofWere these wild areas the equivalent of a park?"I think they were. I don't know how public they would have been," Lentz said.Tikal was. Today, the cultural and archeological site is a scenic national park surrounded by primary rainforest.But more than 1,000 years ago, the area would have looked dramatically different. Instead of rainforest, the city center would have been. At its peak, Tikal was bigger in population than Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; Atlantic City, New Jersey; or Pensacola, Florida., said Nicholas Dunning, a UC geography professor and study co-author."It would not have been much of a park — maybe," Dunning said. "But it would have beenThe reservoirs would have held significance beyond their value as an important source of water, he said."Given that the Maya were a forest culture whose cosmology included many forest elements (for example, certain sacred trees that held up the sky) having a sacred grove adjacent to the sacred spring and pool at the heart of the city was an extremely potent symbol — kind of like parts of the cosmos in miniature," Dunning said. "On the other hand, ancient Maya cities as a whole were very green."Tikal put today's urban gardens to shame."Away from the central precinct of Tikal, most of the land was either managed trees or crops," Dunning said.Previously, researchers learned about the crops and wild plants that grew in ancient Tikal by studying ancient pollen or charcoal, Lentz said. For their study, UC turned to next-generation DNA sequencing that can identify plants and animals with even small strands of DNA."Typically, high-quality, high-concentration DNA is needed for next-gen work," UC botanist and study co-author Eric Tepe said. "The Tikal samples were both poor quality and very low concentration."Microbiologists Alison Weiss, a professor in UC's College of Medicine, and Trinity Hamilton, now with the University of Minnesota, took up the task of analyzing ancient microbial DNA from the reservoir's sediment samples.Weiss studies pathogenic E. coli and human microbiomes in her lab. Her latest work examined how chemotherapy in cancer patients impairs the protective lining of their digestive systems. But she likes all science, she said, and was eager to accept a new challenge."The DNA is ancient so it tends to be degraded with short little sequences," Weiss said.With the help of the Florida company Rapid Genomics, UC's scientists developed a novel probe to select plant DNA in the sediment samples. And they were able to amplify small strands of DNA from chloroplasts, the plant structures where photosynthesis takes place. Then researchers could match the ancient Tikal samples with the DNA of known plant species in much the same way scientists amplify ribosomal DNA to identify species of bacteria."The analysis was quite challenging because we were the first to do this," Weiss said. "Bacterial ribosomal DNA has a database. There was no database for this. We had to take sequences one by one and search the general database to find the best match.""This project was a bit of a shot in the dark," Tepe said. "We half-expected to get no results at all. The fact that we were able to get an idea of the vegetation surrounding the reservoirs at Tikal is, in my opinion, a spectacular success and a proof of concept that we hope to apply to other Mayan sites."UC researchers can now study the ancient world in a promising new way."We're delighted we had success," Weiss said. "It took a long time to figure out how to do it and make sure it wasn't junk data in, junk data out. Now to be able to learn more about ancient people from these sediment studies is very exciting."