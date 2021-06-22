O:H header
"You're not a doctor!" How many times have we had this appeal to authority thrown in our faces when trying to make an argument against the dominant narrative of the day? The authoritarian mindset will only accept arguments, no matter how logical and well-reasoned, if they're coming from the mouth of a properly respected authority figure, like a doctor.

This is why it is so valuable when doctors speak out against the narratives of the day. When an authority figure comes forward with narrative shattering info, at least some people (those not too under the spell of the talking heads in the mainstream media) might actually take notice and may even start to think.

On this episode of Objective:Health, we look at some of the brave doctors who have stepped up to speak publicly about the failures of the Covid narrative.


For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

Running Time: 00:34:40

Download: MP3 — 31.8 MB