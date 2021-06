© AFP / John Thys



The Belgian media has been questioning how it was possible for a person with extremist links to have access to heavy weapons.

A body found in the woods in Belgium on Saturday belonged to a rogue soldier who fled his unit a month ago with an arsenal of weapons and threatened to assassinate the country's top virologist, the Belgian Defense Ministry said.A massive manhunt involving the Belgian army and police and the militaries of neighboring Germany and the Netherlands was launched after the disappearance of veteran sniper Jurgen Conings on May 17.The 46-year-old soldier,and ended up being placed in a safe house by the authorities.In one of his messages, ConingsDespite being a security threat, the rogue soldier alsoand other coronavirus restrictions. A Facebook page titled "As 1 behind Jurgen" attracted 50,000 followers before the tech giant decided to shut it down over claims it could incite violence.Conings' car was found on the outskirts of the Hoge Kempen National Park near the Dutch border hours after his disappearance.Later, searchers stumbled upon a groundsheet in the woods, which could've been where the soldier had set up camp.After that, the manhunt didn't provide any new clues on the whereabouts of Conings, whom the media called "Rambo" due to some similarities between his story and the 1982 Sylvester Stallone action flick.That was until Sunday, whenProsecutors said that the odor came from a human body and that "according to initial findings," it belonged to Conings., they added.The Belgian Defense Ministry later confirmed that the body was that of Conings.Van Ranst expressed relief over the discovery of Conings's remains. The virologist received the news on his birthday. "I assume my stint here in the safe house will be over," he told De Morgen paper. "A person like that I have little sympathy for," Van Ranst said of the soldier, but added that he still felt for the man's family and children.