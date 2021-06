© Schmidt Ocean Institute



"We're still trying to figure out where that fluid - and its methane - is coming from."

One of the key steps to mitigating climate change is to better understand the multitude of factors that affect our planet's temperature - and a new study reveals the important role that ocean microbes play in the process., a key greenhouse gas that contributes to the warming of the atmosphere. But as well as producing it, microbes also consume it, keeping it trapped in the ocean.The new research highlights howplay a crucial role in helping to regulate Earth's temperature by- a type of methane sink that has so far not been extensively studied."The microbes in these carbonate rocks are acting like a methane biofilter consuming it all before it leaves the ocean," says evolutionary biologist Peter Girguis from Harvard University., emphasizing how important these rocks are at keeping methane in check.While carbonate rocks are common on the seafloor, the chimney-like structures studied here are quite unusual. The stacks resemble groups of underwater trees andThe channels formed by these rocks allow says biologist Jeffrey Marlow from Boston University.In lab tests, the team put carbonate chimney rocks into high-pressure reactors to recreate the conditions on the sea floor. The methane consumption was compared with data from another three geological settings, ranging from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast of New England.One of the more exciting parts of the research is that, for example.While different rates in microbe methane capture have been noticed before - from volcanoes, for example - these peculiarly shaped carbonate stacks are the new winners. Now scientists want to find out more about how it works."Next we plan to disentangle how each of these different parts of the carbonates - the structure, electrical conductivity, fluid flow, and dense microbial community - make this possible," says Girguis . "As of now, we don't know the exact contribution of each."The research has been published in PNAS