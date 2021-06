Worsening supermarket food shortages are now "inevitable" in the coming weeks as labour shortages across the food supply chain approach crunch point, the sector has warned.Chronic driver shortages have been compounded by shortfalls across other low-paid sectors including harvesting, manufacturing and packaging, and the supply chain is creaking under the pressure.Trade bodies, logistics firms and suppliers all warn that the continued reopening of the economy combined with the start of the summer holidays will see a tipping point in supermarkets' ability to keep shelves fully stocked.The start of summer is expected to intensify the strain as workers start using up to five weeks holiday accumulated while on furlough. While most years see a diminished workforce during the summer months, it is usually balanced out by an equivalent drop in demand as holidaymakers flock abroad. But with many Brits to remain in the UK this year, the demand on supply chains will be relentless.Deliveries to supermarkets are already being missed and "the worst is definitely yet to come", said Shaun Leonard, head of temperature-controlled transport at Turners Soham, a major trucking company.Effects across the supply chain are already "biting hard", he said. "We see it in packhouses [for fruit and vegetables] where you need agency staff to double or triple your workforce depending on the day. We see food manufacturers struggling to find production staff to work the lines. Suppliers are having to rationalise the number of product lines as a result."Among hauliers, the strain is worsening as the reopening of pubs and restaurants continues to increase demand. It has pushed logistics companies to drop delivery slots with customers with a reputation for long queues or delays, according to one logistics operator, although every delivery route has had to be reshaped.Yet while some supermarkets are collaborating with hauliers to manage the disruption, they said, others are "sticking their head in the sand thinking this can be fixed with a few quid."Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the BRC, said retailers are aware of the fall in driver numbers and working with "suppliers to ensure that consumers still have the same great selection of fresh produce."