"The great winner of yesterday's election is the Iranian nation, which once again stood up against the propaganda of the enemy's mercenary media and the temptation of ill-wishers, and showed its presence in the heart of the country's political arena."

"Congratulations to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the election of Ayatollah Raisi. I hope the 13th government can bring glory to the Islamic Republic of Iran, improve livelihood and livelihood with the comfort and welfare of the great nation of Iran."

"That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance, and torture is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran."

"Iranian authorities paved the way for Ebrahim Raisi to become president through repression and an unfair election. As head of Iran's repressive judiciary, Raisi oversaw some of the most heinous crimes in Iran's recent history, which deserve investigation and accountability rather than election to high office."

Iranian election officials have announced thatBut the vote was marked bythat provided ammunition for critics of the country's clerically dominated leadership and its tightly guarded corridors of power.The heavily vetted final group of four candidates and scattered calls for a boycott had been expected to favor 60-year-old cleric and judiciary head Raisi, who has been accused by rights groups of crimes against humanity for his part in execution trials three decades ago.Amnesty International responded to reports of Raisi's victory by repeating its call for an investigation into his role in those alleged disappearances, tortures, and murders and a "spiraling crackdown" on human rights.lowest for any presidential ballot since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. The previous low for turnout in any Iranian presidential election had been 50.6 percent in 1993.He praised people's "epic and enthusiastic" presence in the voting, and said in a statement:from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iraqi President Barham Salih, the United Arab Emirates' Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashed, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed.The vote's outcome was widely predicted after vetting authorities disqualified all but seven of hundreds of would-be candidates. Three of those seven bowed out on the last day.The leader of thesaid after the vote that the "nationwide boycott" had dealt the "greatest political and social blow" to Khamenei's system." The boycott proved and showed the world that the Iranian people's only vote is to overthrow this medieval regime," NCRI head Maryam Rajavi was quoted as saying.an exiled opposition group seeking to overthrow the Islamic republic and which Tehran regards as a "terrorist" organization.Khamenei said grievances over the economy and the pandemic as well as attempts to discourage people from voting and some technical glitches on voting day had no effect on people's determination to vote.In a move seemingly aimed at directing the international narrative away from low turnout and reformists' calls to boycott the vote, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on June 19 that it had summoned Britain's envoy over "difficulties" for Iranians trying to vote in the United Kingdom.Central banker Abdolnaser Hemmati, the only relative moderate left in the race after another quit the race on the last day of the campaign, tweeted his concession and congratulations to Raisi early on June 19. Hemmati wrote onMany potential rivals were barred from running by the powerful Guardians Council that is overseen by Khamenei.Election day saw many polling stations lightly attended, eyewitnesses said, although state-led media showed queued-up voters throughout June 18.The other two hard-line candidates, Rezai and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, congratulated Raisi.Human rights organizations say he is guilty of crimes against humanity, and the United States has placed him under sanctions.Amnesty International issued a statement on June 19 urging an investigation into Raisi's past as a deputy prosecutor in Tehran and a member of the "death commission" responsible for thousands of disappearances and extrajudicial executions. The group said:Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch, said:Analysts have suggested thata key architect of the moribund 2015 nuclear deal under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.Both Tehran and Washington have said they want to restore the deal, which was abandoned in 2018 by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Negotiations to revive the accord restarted in April.But Khamenei has said that he wants "actions, not promises" from the five world powers who originally signed the accord with Tehran, which has steadily flouted terms of the agreement by rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium and increasing its ability to enrich it to higher levels of purity.on his apparent victory, Russian media said on June 19. It quoted the embassy as saying theInflation has reached nearly 40 percent and the official unemployment rate stands at 11 percent, with the economy hard-hit by the U.S. sanctions and mismanagement.A survey conducted by the Iranian Student Polling Agency suggests that only 42 percent of the country's 59 million registered voters planned to cast ballots - a massive decline compared to the 73 percent turnout for Iran's last presidential election in 2017. Many Iranians have said they will not be voting due to severely restricted choices. They also cited frustration over the economy, state repression, and disillusionment with politicians who have failed to bring change.