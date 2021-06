© Yu Chen



A 26.5 million-year-old skull found in northwest China has been identified as another extinct species of giant rhino, one of the largest mammals to ever roam the land.The fossilIt's hard to infer the exact size of the beast from its skull alone, but other Paraceratherium fossilsStill,. While a lack of complete fossils makes it hard to pin down, estimates vary anywhereJudging from the skull of this big fella, researchers think P. linxiaense could be the largest giant rhino in its genus (although the team doesn't give any objective dimensions).Compared to other giant rhino fossils found, the newly discovered species has a relatively short nose trunk and a long neck, with a deeper nasal cavity.Together, the features more closely. Another species found further south, called P. bugtiense, is smaller with a shallower nasal cavity.The trail of fossils has scientistsThe team's phylogenetic analysis places P. linxiaense somewhere in the middle of this transition, right before giant rhinos made their way through Tibet.During this time, it's possible. In such an environment, giant rhinos would have had no problem finding the huge volume of leaves and scrub they likely had to eat to maintain their massive frames."These findings raise the possibility that the giant rhino could have passed through the Tibetan region before it became the elevated plateau it is today," the team hypothesizes "From there, it may have reached the Indian-Pakistani subcontinent in the Oligocene epoch, where other giant rhino specimens have been found."Today, rhinos are known for their horns ( perhaps too much so ), but it actually took a while for these prehistoric-looking appendages to evolve. Most rhino ancestors don't have them . In fact, for the longest time, early rhinos resembled tapirs, which themselves look somewhat like wild hogs with stumpy trunks.Paraceratheriums are a sub family of the super family Rhinocerotoidea, which modern rhinos belong to. For 11 million years, their giant shadows fell upon the Earth, from far north Mongolia to Pakistan. No one knows what happened to them at the end.The study was published in Communications Biology