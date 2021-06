Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night to discuss The New York Times hit-piece which smeared the satire site as a "far-right misinformation site.""The problem is, like it or not, The New York Times is considered a reliable source. So, you know, when the social networks are looking to decide who's satire, who's misinformation, who's fake news...they look to The New York Times, they look to Snopes, they look to CNN," Dillon said. The Babylon Bee CEO recently threatened to sue The New York Times for their false claims."Yeah, I think that's a deliberate strategy," Dillon said."I mean, look, the fake news has been a concern, for social networks for the last several years. They've been trying to find ways to fact check de-platform, de-monetize and de-boost people who are spreading fake news on their platforms. And so, the legacy media, leftist media, is taking advantage of that." Dillon expressed to Carlson.The Post Millennial reported that The New York Times has since retracted false claims that Babylon Bee is a "far-right misinformation site" following threats of legal action.