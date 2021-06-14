Earth Changes
Snow falls in the middle of June in Iceland
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 12:06 UTC
mbl.is reports. The weather forecast calls for the cold weather to continue for the coming days.
Yesterday morning, the residents of Mývatnssveit, Northeast Iceland, woke up to a snow-covered ground, and in Fáskrúðsfjörður, the East Fjords, it still snowed yesterday.
Óli Þór Árnason, meteorologist at the Icelandic Met Office, states that although the snowfall wasn't heavy in low-lying areas, numerous areas from Eyjafjörður fjord in the north and all the way to the East Fjords saw either sleet or snow yesterday.
When contacted last night, he expected the snow to melt this morning, since the ground was not frozen. "It won't get any warmer there until late this week," he added. He expected precipitation to diminish this morning.
"It has gotten colder in the East Fjords lately," he noted, "where the temperature is close to 0°C [32°F]", as it is in many places along the east coast. Then it gradually gets warmer the farther south you go - around 3°C in Djúpivogur and 5°C [41°F] in Hornafjörður fjord [in the southeast]."
Such cold weather in June is not exceptional. "This happens fairly often," Óli Þór stated. "June is known for being fairly cold. It is unfortunate to have this much precipitation and cold at the same time...That usually happens every few years."
Recent Comments
INJECTIONS ARE DEATH MACHINES - FDA GUILTY - THEY WERE WARNED -[Link]
"less fortunate nations" maybe was it bad fortune that a senile hair sniffer is installed prez?
From 1995 until 2015, my Native American kids were not taught one single thing about Native American culture or history in their BIA administered...
need to weaken human population. once the robot police take over local control with AI, weak humans will have neither mental nor physical strength...
Prove that our own government cybercriminals did not do it. Prove that Covid 19 is not 5G sickness. Prove that Sandy Hook was not fake. Prove that...