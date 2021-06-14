Tropical Storm Koguma made landfall in Thai Binh Province in northern Vietnam early on 13 June 2021. According to disaster authorities in Vietnam, the storm weakened into a tropical depression as it move inland.Two fishermen were reported missing at sea off the coast of Thai Binh Province. Two ships from the Border Guard are assisting in the search and rescue.Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA) reported over 130 homes damaged, mostly as a result of strong winds, including 21 houses in Ha Nam province and 104 in Nam Dinh province.Vietnam's National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) warned of possible further flooding in northern provinces, in particular in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An Provinces, and also in Ha Tinh province along the La River.