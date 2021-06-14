Storm Koguma

Tropical Storm Koguma made landfall in Thai Binh Province in northern Vietnam early on 13 June 2021. According to disaster authorities in Vietnam, the storm weakened into a tropical depression as it move inland.

Two fishermen were reported missing at sea off the coast of Thai Binh Province. Two ships from the Border Guard are assisting in the search and rescue.

Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA) reported over 130 homes damaged, mostly as a result of strong winds, including 21 houses in Ha Nam province and 104 in Nam Dinh province.


The storm also brought some heavy rain. In a 24 hour period to 13 June 2021, 321 mm of rain fell in Dau Lieu in Ha Tinh Province, and 240 mm in Vinh, Nghe An Province.

As of 13 June, damage from flooding was mostly limited to farmland and crops. VDMA said a total of 19,733 hectares of farmland was flooded, including 15,400 hectares in Ha Tinh Province and 3,463 hectares in Nghe An Province.

Vietnam's National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) warned of possible further flooding in northern provinces, in particular in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An Provinces, and also in Ha Tinh province along the La River.