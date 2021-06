© Reuters/Andrew Couldridge



'After his priests sacrificed a dozen children, believing that the survival of the universe depended on them, Montezuma would kneel before flickering firelight and pray for vision, for truth.'

'We hold them to be very good. They give us health and rain and crops and weather, fertility and all the victories we desire. So we are bound to worship them and sacrifice to them . . . Say nothing more against them.'

In a world where I have £1 and you have £2, in 'relative' terms you are 100 per cent better off than me but in 'absolute' terms neither of us is rich. 'Relative' matters in the sample of me and you, 'absolute' when we live in the real world population.

'Civilisation and barbarism are not different kinds of society. They are found - intertwined - whenever human beings come together.'

'If the Aztecs seem unrecognisably alien to the modern mind, it may be that the modern mind does not recognise itself in the Aztecs. We cannot understand the Aztecs because we do not want to understand ourselves' - John Gray, The Soul of the MarionetteIn his magnificent book Conquistador: Hernan Cortes, King Montezuma and the Last Stand of the Aztecs , historian Buddy Levy describes the reaction of Montezuma to the arrival of the Spanish:When Montezuma allowed Cortes into the shrine to witness scenes no European had ever seen, Cortes was disgusted. He declared the Aztec idols 'not gods, but evil things . . . devils'. Montezuma was defiant:On June 3 the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency)According to the BMJ, only eight children are recorded in the official Covid fatalities data , all with known serious pre-existing conditions.If we 'vaccinate' the 5 million 12-15-year-olds in this countryAll this for an illness which poses no threat to them and for which there is not a single example in the entire world of a child passing Covid to a teacher in the classroom environment.Aztecs selected the children to sacrifice. Ours will come randomly from the population. Does that make it any better?Can anyone reading this believe I have just typed this paragraph?We have all been deceived by the politicians, the media and the pharmaceutical companies.In my view one of the reasons may be because we are dealing with maths and it's not immediately easy to understand. When the maths isn't straightforward we find ourselves back in 5th period on a Friday afternoon and we just switch off. I'm going to set myself up for a massive fall by attempting to simplify the hated maths and expose the con:The pharmaceutical companiesfor their vaccines.It's the same principle as the simple example above, just like in the real world where your having one pound more than me is largely irrelevant.Both these numbers are taken from the actual clinical trial submissions of the pharmaceutical companies.The 95 per cent or the 1 per cent? Deception is as old as the earliest life forms. The difference here is thatBack to John Gray:This is true whether the civilisation be Aztec or Covidian. A future historian may compare the superstition of the Aztec to those of the Covidian. The ridiculous masks, the ineffective lockdowns, the cult-like obedience to authority. It's almost too perfect that Aztec nobility identified themselves by walking with a flower held under the nose.controlling the position of every molecule in the universe or every virus on the planet. A utopia where we face no risk upon leaving our homes. This is no less a delusion than the magical thinking employed by the Aztecs. Almost the entire population of the West has been deceived into the worship of a false god which demands human sacrifice. Five hundred years after child sacrifice ended in Mexico, does Boris Johnson want to be known as the Montezuma of the 21st century?