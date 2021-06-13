© Flickr/World Travel & Tourism Council/Gage Skidmore/CCBY-SA 2.0



"On behalf of Texas and Arizona, we respectfully but urgently request that you send all available law-enforcement resources to the border in defense of our sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"This failure to enforcement federal immigration laws causes banns that spill over into every State. The cartels will see to it that their deadly fentanyl and human-trafficking victims reach far and wide. The convicted criminals they smuggle into the homeland will bring recidivism with them to far too many of your communities."

"Texas and Arizona have stepped up to secure the border in the federal government's absence, and now the Emergency Management Assistance Compact gives your state a chance to stand strong with us."

The governors of Texas and Arizona are calling on their counterparts in other states toBoth the federal government and border states have been dealing with a surge in migration to the border, withTexas and Arizona have seen a number of facilities built, opened or refashioned to house the migrants coming across the border -- including the use of hotels by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Officials have complained that migrants are often let loose into communities and able to travel to wherever they want.But the governors warned other states that it will have a knock-on effect to their states too. The letter says:While the governors noted the billions they had spent in border and public safety in recent years, as well as disaster declarations, they argue thatThe letter is the latest warning that the migration crisis, which has shown no signs of dissipating any time soon, is affecting non-border states.This week, the