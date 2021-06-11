Claims hit new pandemic-era low

Consumer prices for May accelerated at their fastest pace in nearly 13 years as inflation pressures continued to build in the U.S. economy, the Labor Department reported Thursday.Though the inflation readings are well above anything seen since the 2008-09 financial crisis, the Federal Reserve has been largely dismissive of the numbers. Central bank officials believe the current rise is due to temporary factors that will abate as the year goes on and look higher because of comparisons to the year-ago period, when much of the economic activity remained restricted due to pandemic precautions."The strength in the top line indices was driven largely by categories that have been heavily disrupted by COVID and remain under pressure from supply chain disruptions," wrote Eric Wingorad, senior economist at Alliance Bernstein. "The more persistent categories of inflation — the ones that do a better job of capturing the sustainable trend — are significantly more subdued.Used cars and truck prices continued their climb higher, rising 7.3% on the month and 29.7% for the past 12 months. The new vehicles index increased 1.6%, its biggest-single month gain since October 2009 and was up 3.3% for the 12-month period, the highest move since November 2011.However, the energy index was about flat for the month despite the huge runup in gasoline prices this year, while the food index repeated its April rise of 0.4%.Another report released Thursday showed that jobless claims for the week ended June 5 came in at 376,000. The estimate was 370,000. The total still marked the lowest of the pandemic era.Investors, though, remain heavily focused on inflation, which hasn't been a major threat to the U.S. economy since the early 1980s.Household furnishings and operations rose 1.3%, the biggest month-over-month gain since January 1976. Airline tickets continued their climb, rising 7% for the month and 24% from a year earlier as more passengers take to the skies. Car and truck rentals rose along with sales prices, jumping 12.1% to compound a 16.2% increase in April and rise of 110% from a year ago.Shelter cost, which make up about one-third of the CPI, rose 0.3% for the month and 2.2% year over year. Within that group, an index that includes hotel and motel costs jumped 10% for the 12-month period.Continuing claims fell considerably, dropping by 258,000 to a new pandemic-era low of just below 3.5 million. Around the same time a year ago, the total was 18.9 million.The total of those getting benefits under all federal programs declined by 95,099 to 15.35 million, about half where it was at the same time in 2020. Enrollment continues to decline in pandemic-related programs as the September expiration of expanded benefits nears and as many states are curtailing their programs.On a state level, big drops were recorded in Pennsylvania (-23,703) and California (-18,999).