Marijuana Joint
© Photo by Elsa Olofsson/Unsplash
In an effort to encourage vaccinations and speed the process up, Washington State has approved a "Joints for Jabs" policy, giving adults the chance to get a free joint with their COVID-19 shot.

This policy was approved by the state's Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB), allowing people to get a free pre-rolled joint when getting their first or second vaccine shot at a clinic located near a state-licensed cannabis retailer.

The joint must be claimed at the time of vaccination. The "Joints for Jabs" policy will stay in place until July 12, with retailers being able to advertise if they're participating in the promotion.

According to the LCB, cannabis retailers had been asking for permission to engage in promotions to support state vaccinations.

"The LCB has provided dozens of allowances for alcohol and cannabis licensees throughout the COVID pandemic in an effort to support businesses during the restriction period and to support the vaccine effort," explains a press release. "Most recently, it to be provided an allowance for a beer, wine or cocktail to be provided at no cost for those vaccinated by June 30."

cannabis
© Photo by Tunatura/Getty Images
Only people 21 or older are eligible for this promotion, and only pre-rolls are being handed out for free. Edibles, bongs, and other ways of consuming marijuana aren't included in the deal.

Nearly half of the people in Washington State have been vaccinated, but, like other states, governments are designing creative ways to get reticent people involved in the vaccination process.

States that are trying to get people lured to get their COVID-19 shot include Arizona, New York, Ohio, and more. Prizes are varied, including free beers, wine, cocktails, doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and lottery prizes. The state of West Virginia is providing participants with scholarship opportunities, trucks and even hunting pistols and rifles.