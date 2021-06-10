On 9 June 2021, at about 5:09h local time (3:09 universal time), a fireball was spotted over Spain. This bolide was generated by a rock from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 155,000 km/h. The fireball, that could be seen over the whole Iberian Peninsula because of its luminosity, overflew the provinces of Ciudad Real and Córdoba. It began over Ciudad Real at an altitude of about 105 km, and ended over Córdoba at a height of around 82 km. The event is associated with the Daytime Arietids meteor shower.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Hita (Toledo), La Sagra (Granada), Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada) and Madrid (Jaime Izquierdo, Complutense University of Madrid). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).