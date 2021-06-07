UNESCO Study 11 whitepapers that issue ed-tech directives to a region of 14 nation states grouping together communist, socialist, and capitalist countries;

UNESCO "Study 11: New Technologies in Education" from Corporatism to Communism

a gradual move toward synthesizing the centralized state governance of Eastern Bloc socialism and communism with the transnational corporatism of Western capitalism

"an extremely favorable situation for central state measures designed to modernize education. The socialist state possesses the means necessary for education, for the widespread use of methodology based on solid technological foundations and of the media and means of educational technology. . . . [T]he socialist countries are also in a favourable position because of the fact that television, school television, radio and school radio are operated centrally."

How Project BEST, UNESCO, and the OECD Paved the Way for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

How UNESCO and Project BEST Set the Stage for Globalist Virtual Charter School Corporations

Academic Echo Chambers and Peer-Regurgitated Propaganda

Legislating for the Future Trends and Megatrends of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

" [w]hat we're into is the total restructuring of society. What is happening in America today and what is happening in Kansas and the Great Plains is not simply a chance situation in the usual winds of change. What it amounts to is a total transformation of society. . . . Our total society is in a crisis of restructuring and you can't get away from it. You can't go into rural areas, you can't go into churches, you can't go into government or into business and hide from the fact that what we are facing is the total restructuring of our society."

"[w]hen addressing the issue of Exit Outcome development in one of our Illinois high school districts during the Spring, I too was forced to take a look at the 'realities' that seem to surround us and that have the potential for shaping the character of the future in which we and our children will live. At first blush, ten somewhat interrelated trends seemed clear to me, . . . some of which resemble trends identified by John Naisbitt and his Future Trends colleagues."

UNESCO's Transhumanist "Futures of Education" 2050

schools are seen as obsolete institutions.

"the premises underlying this vision, fueled by the unprecedented expansion of the global education market in which the EdTech industry leads the way, has been leading us down a dangerous path. It destroys social institutions without providing proven alternatives. And it must be resisted in the name of a regenerative education."

"[t]he diversification of actors [including ed-tech companies] in the education sector should be welcomed as long as it enhances the capacities of public authorities and communities to harness the regenerative power of education to address the severe challenges facing humanity."

"Scientists are discussing the convergence of nano-, bio-and cognitive technologies the development of which is in turn closely linked to ICT [Information and Communication Technologies] and which have an equally powerful potential to influence sociocultural processes. Specialists are predicting even more fundamental changes by the middle of the twenty-first century. Artificial intelligence will attain the level of natural intellect and in a number of cases will surpass it. Machine-human hybrids, cyborgs and humanoid robot-androids created on a biological basis, will become more and more widespread. Also becoming ever more widespread are the ideas that technological intervention in the human organism, fundamental changes to the nature of man, are desirable and beneficial in that they enable a biological evolution which is truly controlled. Some call this world view transhumanism and some technological fascism. Either way, our future lies more and more in the hands of new engineers, genetic scientists and programmers."

"Reimagining" Project BEST and UNESCO Study 11 for a Transhumanist Fourth Industrial Revolution