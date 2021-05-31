Source Links:

Whitney Webb is a MintPress News journalist based in Chile. She has contributed to several independent media outlets including Global Research, EcoWatch, the Ron Paul Institute and 21st Century Wire, among others. She has made several radio and television appearances and is the 2019 winner of the Serena Shim Award for Uncompromised Integrity in Journalism.She joins The Last American Vagabond to discuss the many different angles of this technocratic coup and the many different reports and estimations made that have since come to pass.