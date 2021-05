Mark Ruffalo apologized for comments he made that implied Israel committed genocide.The actor is usually very outspoken on issues like climate change on social media. While he's often steadfast in the political opinions and causes he champions online, he took to Twitter on Monday night to walk back previous posts he shared that he now believes were "inflammatory" and "disrespectful.""I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing 'genocide,'" he wrote . "It's not accurate, it's inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole."The actor's words came alongside a petition that used similar language to call for international sanctions on Israel.He shared a similar post with the same petition again on May 15.As the fighting continued and tensions over the conflict made their way to the United States, Ruffalo spoke out about the rise in anti-Semitic behavior stemming from heated opinions over the conflict.Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire after days of conflict that followed Hamas launching a barrage of rockets into Israel earlier this month, targeting Jerusalem, southern Israel and Tel Aviv. Israel responded with a series of airstrikes. At least 181 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, including 52 children and 31 women, with 1,225 wounded while eight Israelis were killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.