"COERCIVE"

LITTLE ROOM FOR "PERSONAL CHOICES"

Saudi Arabia is tightening the screws on vaccine sceptics,and overseas travel, and blocking access to universities, malls and offices in a contentious effort to boost inoculations.So-called anti-vaxxers threaten to jeopardise global efforts to beat the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say, but Gulf autocracies, including Saudi Arabia, are cranking up the pressure on those refusing to get vaccinated.Riyadh is accelerating a nationwide vaccination drive as it moves to revive tourism and host sports and entertainment extravaganzas, all pandemic-hit sectors that are a bedrock of the "Vision 2030" programme to diversify the oil-reliant economy.A similar move is expected for the upcoming annual Haj, a key rite of passage for Muslims, sources close to the government say.This month, only vaccinated or immunised citizens were allowed to travel abroad, after the kingdom lifted a ban on overseas trips introduced last year at the start of the pandemic.to enter government and private establishments, including education institutions and entertainment venues, as well as to use public transport.The sweeping announcement came just days afterThe decisionsfrom vaccine sceptics, with hashtags such as"You won't be able to do any of the following," wrote one Twitter user."Can't travel! Can't work! Can't go to public places!Can't study!"The measures in the absolute monarchy"A monarchy like Saudi Arabia can enforce such principles, and this is likely to be effective in urging some who did not want to get vaccinated," Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine at the University of California, told AFP."However,."The neighbouring emirate of, one of seven that make up the United Arab Emirates, said this month thathas announced plans to temporarilyto only those who have been immunised., which has reported the highest number of infections in the Gulf,But Saudi Arabia, the biggest Arab economy, appears bent on pressing ahead in tandem with efforts to reintroduce high-profile events that help soften its ultra-conservative image.Saudi Arabia could offer a record fee of more than US$150 million to stage a boxing clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua this year, ESPN reported in April.The kingdom is also set to host a Davos-style investment summit in October and its first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix in December."Vaccinations are crucial for getting the Saudi economic engine running at full speed again," Robert Mogielnicki, a resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told AFP.Saudi officials want to ensure the show will go on with more concerts, cultural events and entertainment opportunities."But the kingdom still has a long way to go, and it remains unclear how it will inoculate a bulk of its population before August.Saudi Arabia's health ministryAmid apparent supply shortages, the kingdom has delayed the second dose for many residents despite an uptick in infections.The country has reported more than 440,000 coronavirus cases and more than 7,200 deaths.Still, it is unlikely to tolerate vaccine hesitancy, which like other parts of the world is driven by misinformation as well as concerns over long-term side effects of vaccines developed in record time."Regarding anti-vaxxers in the kingdom,said Mogielnicki.